GREWE, Elizabeth Jean "Betty"



age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born July 1, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Elvira Kastle. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sandra Kay Grewe; former husband, Richard V. Grewe; sisters, Mary Lou Zimmer, Rose Johnson, and brothers, John Kastle, Joseph Kastle, and Jerome Kastle. Betty graduated from Parker School and went on to work at Photo Craft where she developed a talent for hand coloring glass negatives. She held many paid and volunteer positions over the years all in support of her children. Betty will be missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, Jim (Mary) Kastle; sister, Susie (Larry) Schlea; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Church of Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, Ohio, Fr. Ed Pratt, Celebrant. The visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. at the church. Service will be available for viewing on the church website. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Betty or leave a condolence to her family.

