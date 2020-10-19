X

Grierson, Marilyn E.

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

Marilyn E. Grierson (Scott) 10/23/1932 - 10/19/2011 Nine Long Years You taught us that our life should be unselfish, brave and kind; to do our best for everyone with hand and heart and mind. Your loving husband, John and sons; David (Teri), Gregory (Kim), and Douglas (Christine)13 Grandchildren & 15 Great-Grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.