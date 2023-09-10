Griest, Terry A.



Terry Alan Griest, 77 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on September 8, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



He was born on July 17, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Virgil W. Griest and Florence A. (Shaffer) Griest. Terry had his Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. He worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a computer analyst, retiring after 35 years of service. Terry was a member of the Stormscreek #108 Junior Order United American Mechanics, Mad River Valley Rabbit & Cavy Breeders, and Vintage Voices. For 36 years, Terry was a 4-H advisor for the Terre Haute Hare Raisers.



He enjoyed golfing, bowling and vocal music; but most of all he loved spending time with his family.



Terry is survived by; wife, JoAnn Louise (Evans) Griest; daughter, Jennifer (Kyle) Krizman; son, Michael (Patty) Griest; as well as his grandchildren, Aiden & Caroline Griest and Brecken & Emersyn Krizman.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 47 PM Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral services to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday September 14, 2023 in the funeral home with Pastor Jeremy Spence officiating.



Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Rabbit Advisors, for the storage building fund, P.O. Box 53, Cable, Ohio 43009



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



