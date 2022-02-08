GRIFFIN, Deborah J.



Age 68, Hamilton died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on February 21, 1953, the daughter of Terry and Doris (Webb) Duvall. She was a 1971 Taft High School graduate and graduated from Miami University with a degree in Elementary Education. She married Gary L. Griffin in Hamilton on February 18, 1977, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2016. She was a teacher in the Hamilton School System for many years. She is survived by her son, Ryan Griffin, Hamilton; her daughter, Amy Griffin, Lancaster, KY; her sister, Tari Lynn Oliver, Lancaster; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers and sisters-in-law. She loved to cook, spend time with her family, and enjoy the family's many beloved Golden Retrievers. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Visitation will



be Thursday from 12 noon until time of service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

