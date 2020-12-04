GRIFFIN, Mary F.



Mary F. Griffin, 91 of Middletown, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born September 5, 1929, in Middletown, the daughter of Charles and Sadie (Watson) Naegelen.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hobart and 2 grandchildren, Andrew Messer and Kelly Jo



Miller. Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Tom) Messer, Lois (James) Congleton and Richard (Rinda) Griffin. Also 3 grandchildren, Matt, Jessie and Josh, 7 great-grandchildren, Kate, Andy, Karson, Cameron, Bentley, Aiden and Anthony, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Zaiona and Ollie.



Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 Sutphin St.,



Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be at 3-5 pm,



Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in



Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.



Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

