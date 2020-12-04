X

GRIFFIN, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GRIFFIN, Mary F.

Mary F. Griffin, 91 of Middletown, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born September 5, 1929, in Middletown, the daughter of Charles and Sadie (Watson) Naegelen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hobart and 2 grandchildren, Andrew Messer and Kelly Jo

Miller. Mary is survived by her children, Donna (Tom) Messer, Lois (James) Congleton and Richard (Rinda) Griffin. Also 3 grandchildren, Matt, Jessie and Josh, 7 great-grandchildren, Kate, Andy, Karson, Cameron, Bentley, Aiden and Anthony, 2 great-great-grandchildren, Zaiona and Ollie.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 Sutphin St.,

Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be at 3-5 pm,

Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in

Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton.

