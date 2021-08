GRIFFIN, Mildred

GRIFFIN (nee Roberson), Mildred Louise



Mildred Louise Griffin, neé Roberson, 92 peacefully passed away July 21, 2021, in Florida. Millie was a 1947 Wilbur Wright High School graduate, member of East Dayton Baptist Church and enjoyed a long career with Rike's Department Store.



Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James and sister Edith Clifford.



Survived by daughter Sandra (Steve) Sturm Snell of Florida, granddaughter Ellen (Xavier) Sturm Niz and great-granddaughter Chloe Niz, all of Jackson Heights, NY.



Interment at David's Cemetery Mausoleum.