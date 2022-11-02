GRIFFIN, Shyanne



68, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30, 2022. She was born November 19, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Harvey and Norma Jean (Cultice) Becraft. Mrs. Griffin enjoyed reading, doing puzzle books, playing bingo, visiting the Goodwill Store and spending time with her family. She had been employed at Eby Brown for 18 years. Survivors include two children, Cassandra Lambert, and Crystal Potter; grandchildren, Shayne Ferryman, Ryan Frost, David Potter, Derrick Potter and Lucas Walker; great-grandchildren, Oakley Potter, Daniel Potter Nathan Potter and Jace Pernell; brothers, Richard Becraft Sr. and Floyd Becraft and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll M. Griffin, June 8, 2017; siblings, Harvey Becraft Jr., Debra Becraft, Rose Becraft and Jeremy Becraft and her parents. A celebration of Shyanne's life will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

