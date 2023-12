Griffin, Sr., Walter Alan



Born September 11, 1952, passed away November 11, 2023. A visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2023 from 6-8pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Payne Chapel AME Church 320 S. Front St. Hamilton, OH beginning at 11am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com