GRIFFITH, Velma C.



Velma C. Griffith, 95, of the Middletown area, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Bethany, Ohio, on November 19, 1925, to parents, Homer and Margaret (Price) Carter. Velma graduated from Monroe High School and had worked as a bus driver for Madison Schools. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, where she sang in the choir. Velma is survived by her son, Larry (Pam) Griffith; daughters, Cindy Burnett & Becky Hall; brother, Jerry Carter; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollie Griffith; parents; brother, Don Carter; sister, Doris Meyer; son-in-law, Joe Burnett; and life-long friend, Ruby Wilson. Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Masks are required for all those attending and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery on Friday, December 16, 2020, at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 114 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

