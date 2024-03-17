Griffitts, Dale

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Griffitts, Dale Edward

Dale Edward Griffitts, 68, of Springfield, passed away March 14, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1955 in Santa Rosa, California, the son of Charles Edward and Shirley Ann (Davidson) Griffitts. Dale was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars and fishing. He enjoyed mowing grass for many families and enjoyed the friendships he made while doing it. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Marilyn Louise (Mitchell) Griffitts; his mother, Shirley A. Griffitts; children, Nick (Amanda), Lisa H., Lisa G. (Cindy), TJ (Savannah), and Jessy; grandchildren, Taylor (Connor), Tommy, Caleb, Dillon, Cheyenne, Kenzie, and Gabby; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Gloria (John) and Tina (Ted); brother-in-law, Brian; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, David; sister, Sherry; and his father. Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. The family asks visitors to wear jeans with their favorite car shirt and hat, in honor of Dale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Kleist, Richard
3
Williams, Jack
4
Callison, Ronald
5
Ballard, Lori
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top