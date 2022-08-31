dayton-daily-news logo
David C. Griffitts, 67, of Springfield, passed away August 28, 2022 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born July 16, 1955 in Santa Rosa, California, son of Charles and Shirley Ann (Davidson) Griffitts. David was a veteran of the US Navy. He enjoyed working in his garden and watching movies. He was a people-person, and never knew a stranger. Survivors include his husband, Greg McBride; loving mother, Shirley Griffitts; twin brother who he shared a special bond with, Dale (Marilyn) Griffitts; sisters, Sherry Boswell (Brian Paul), Gloria (John) Stir, and Tina (Ted) Myers; daughter, Ashley Nicole Griffitts-Miller (Scotty Hillard); grandchildren, Gracie, Chloe, and Bailee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 am until the services begin at noon. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.


