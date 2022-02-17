Hamburger icon
GRIGSBY, DORTHA

Obituaries
GRIGSBY, Dortha Lee

74, raised in Gratis and now of Middletown, passed unexpectedly on February 9, 2022. Among survivors are her daughter, Dana Brown (Randy Rhule) and son, Charlie Grubbs. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr- Riggs Funeral Home 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Phone 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

