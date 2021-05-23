GRIGSBY, Peggy

GRIGSBY (Price), Peggy Jo



Age 73, of Oakwood, passed away Wednesday, May 19, after a lengthy illness. Peggy was born in Kenton, OH, grew up in the Hancock County village of Arlington, and graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1970. She then taught in the



Anthony Wayne (near Toledo) and Lynchburg-Clay (Highland County) school districts. She spent eight years at The Wright State University where she earned advanced degrees in



Mathematics and Physics, teaching as an adjunct in those



departments. Peggy finished her career at Wright-Patterson AFB as a physicist for the National Air and Space Intelligence Command Center. Among her many commendations, she was honored by NASA in 2005 with a VIP viewing of the launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery, and in 2009 had her name



engraved on a satellite placed into orbit. She was also an



accomplished seamstress who started a company which



designed and made costumes for skaters and dancers at the Kettering Rec Center, where she was also a longtime member of the South Dayton Adult Skating Club. Peggy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Richard; sons, Nathan (Leslie) of



Kettering and Daniel of Boulder, CO; brothers, Patrick (Elana) Price of Beavercreek, and Mark (Amy) Price of Arlington, OH; and two grandchildren, Ziggy and Evie. Services will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

