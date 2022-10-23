GRILLOT, Norma



Ann McFee



89, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2022, at home with her daughters at her side and beloved "Daisy" on her lap. Preceded in death by husband Vernon N. Grillot, her parents Mary and Ralph McFee, sister Pauline Buxton and long-time companion George Caporal. Norma is survived by daughters Gigi, her husband Tom Lee; and Michelle, her fiancé Dean Knesbach; many nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly along with cherished friends from the 'Capitola's patio', the Caporal family, work friends from Cincinnati Credit Bureau, Sears Accounting and Fairmont Presbyterian Church and her special "bridge girls". Fall weekends and Summer evenings Norma whole-heartedly enjoyed rooting for her Cincinnati Reds, OSU Buckeyes, UC Bearcats and Cincinnati Bengals. Visitation will be held at Clepper Funeral Home, 2961 Madison Rd., Oakley, 45209 on Wednesday, October 26th from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Norma would love donations be made to The Society for the Improvement and Conditions of Stray Animals (SICSA). To make a donation in memory of Norma, call 937-294-6505 or on-line at www.sicsa.org.

