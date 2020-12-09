GRIM, Loretta Sue



75 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in her home. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 14, 1945, the daughter of Ernest Leo and Virginia M. (Runyan) Neff. Sue was Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle for 35 years, having devoted her life to



helping others and proudly serving the Lord. Survivors include her son and fiancée, Chris Grim and Kati Pyle; five grandchildren, Cody (Stephanie) Grim, Dustin Grim and fiancée, Kristi Shaffer, Aaron Pyle, Seth



(Katrina) Pyle and Shelby Pyle; five great-grandchildren, Lochlann, Presley, Skylar, Abigail and Noa; two brothers, Ernie (Pat) Neff and Danny (Mary) Neff and many nieces and



nephews. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Friday in Vernon Asbury Cemetery (corner of Vernon Asbury and Jones Roads) with Pastor John Rice officiating. Masks and



social distancing will be required. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

