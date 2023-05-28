X

Grimes, Carole

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Grimes, Carole Lois

Carole Lois Grimes, age 82, of Dayton Ohio, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Nicole Grimes (Bernard "BJ") Johnson; granddaughters, Dominique and Sydney Johnson. Memorial service 11 am Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Trotwood, OH. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Temple, Martha
2
Goodson, Evelyn
3
Redinger, Carroll
4
Scothon, Merry
5
Robeson, Warren
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top