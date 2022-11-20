GRIMM, Patricia Marie



Passed away on November 17th in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on November 12, 1932, to Charles and Edith (Broadstone) Robinson. Patricia was a 1950 graduate of Northwestern High School. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert E. Grimm, had 3 children and lived on their family farm. She worked for Mad River for over 30 years as a bus driver.



Patricia was a loving mother, a dedicated grandmother, and proud great-grandmother. She adored her entire family in every aspect. She enjoyed riding four wheelers in her woods, watching sport games with family, or hunting morel mushrooms every spring. She loved watching the farm animals out her window, especially her Donkey, Queenie.



She is survived by her children, son Craig (Sheila) Grimm, daughter Sandy Huxley; grandchildren, Matt (Joanna) Furay, Ashley (Micah) Gregory, and Ryan Grimm; her great-grandchildren, Nash and Aria Gregory and numerous special friends and relatives.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert in 2001; and a son, Kirt in 2017.



Viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 11a.m. - 12:30p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 12:30p.m. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



