Grimpe, William

William W. Grimpe, age 76 of New Carlisle, passed away on July 8, 2023, as a result of dementia. He was born on February 1, 1947, in Morgantown, West Virginia. The son of the late Werner and Elizabeth (Schroeder) Grimpe. He was a family man who loved fly fishing, restoring automobiles, and woodworking. He volunteered his time with Canine Companions of Independence as well as Healing Waters. William graduated from Colonel White High School in 1965. He then proudly served his country on active duty in The United States Air Force from 1968 to 1971. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1973 with a degree in Industrial Technology Education. He then went on to teach welding, electricity, drafting, and word working at Tecumseh High School for 38 years. William is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Joanna (Smith) Grimpe; two children: Sheli Ann (Rusty) Randall, Brad Grimpe; three grandchildren: Kylee (Jeremy) Perry, Kassidy (Trenton) Dunham, and Pierce Grimpe; two great grandchildren: Avery and Elloise Perry. A time for family and friends to gather and honor the life of William will be held on September 17, 2023, from 3pm-5pm, in the auditorium at Tecumseh High School located at 10000 West National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.





