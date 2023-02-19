GRINDLE, Carolyn Sue



Passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in her residence. She was born June 30, 1948, the daughter of James Franklin and Mary Catherine (Pyles) Grindle of Ohio. Carolyn had two daughters, Lynnie and Teresa, and was close with her cousin, Jerry Pyles. She loved bowling with Special Olympics. Carolyn attended The Ability Builders and Choices in Community Dayhab. She loved and was loved by all her staff. She loved giving service and help to others in her apartment. JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME will receive visitors from 9:30 to 10:30 am Monday, with services starting at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

