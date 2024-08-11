Grindrod, Janice

Grindrod (Nation), Janice Marie



Janice Marie Grindrod (Nation), affectionately known as Jan, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio, at the age of 89. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was a resident of Southbrook Health Care Center at the time of her passing. Jan attended Cooley High School in Detroit, graduating in the class of 1953. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to her community and her faith. Jan's career was marked by her roles as a bank bookkeeper and Bookkeeping Supervisor at National Bank of Detroit, a Medical Assistant for an OB/GYN in Garden CIty, Michigan and her extensive volunteer work which included the Girl Scouts, the Red Cross bloodmobile, and various roles within her church community. She served as a chancel choir member at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Livonia, Michigan, and was a devoted member of Faith Community United Presbyterian Church in Novi, Michigan where she served as a Deacon, Elder, as well as Novi United Methodist Church where she served in the choir and volunteered with her husband with the memorial garden. Jan's life was characterized by her love for her family and her unwavering kindness. She is survived by her son, Christopher and daughter-in-law Ketra (Hartman) Grindrod; daughter, Kerry (Grindrod) Voth and her husband, Britt; and grandsons Lucas and Ethan Voth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victoria S. and Otho R. Nation, Husband John W. Grindrod and her son, Daryl R. Grindrod. A loving mother and a devoted friend, Jan's compassionate soul touched many lives. Her hobbies included word puzzles, reading, and being actively involved in charitable work with various non-profit organizations. A gathering to celebrate Jan's life will be held at a future date at Novi United Methodist Church, where her cremains will be interred in the memorial garden. Contributions in memory of Jan can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/ , Novi United Methodist Church https://www.umcnovi.com/ , or Ohio's Hospice https://www.ohioshospice.org/



