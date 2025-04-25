GRINSTEAD, Eddie Lamar "Dustin"



GRINSTEAD, Eddie Lamar, age 43, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 25, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Virtual streaming:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83933083237?pwd=lblQcG5vo4SLvZfs28eFEwnqHb2IM1.1



