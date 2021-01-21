GRISMER, Elizabeth

GRISMER, E. Elizabeth "Beth"



Beth Grismer, age 86, passed away on January 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Friday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. Attendance may be in person (with mask) or viewed via "live stream" at www.sfacc.org. A private remembrance will take place at a later date. Interment will be at Sisters of Notre Dame De Namur Cemetery in Reading, Ohio.



Beth was born on April 23,1934, to John Henry and Eugenie (Stomps) Grismer. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John 'Hank' and Jerome Grismer, as well as other loved ones. She was joined in death on January, 15, 2020, by her sister, Janet (Sister Damienne) Grismer. She is survived by brother Charles Grismer and 16 nieces and nephews as well as other loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, and to The Tenth Life PetCare, 4011 Marshall Road, Kettering, Ohio. Arrangements are in the care of Westbrock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

