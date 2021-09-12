





GRISMER, Janet E.



SISTER DAMIENNE (Sr. Damien)



Sr. Damienne (Janet) Grismer, SNDdeN, passed away on January 15, 2021, in Reading, Ohio. A Mass of Remembrance will be held in Dayton on Thursday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street across from Chaminade Julienne High School. The service is open for in- person attendance (masking is discretionary). Sr. Damienne was laid to rest in January at Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Cemetery at Mount Notre Dame in Reading.



Janet was born on July 6, 1929, to John Henry and Eugenie (Stomps) Grismer. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John "Hank" and Jerome Grismer, sister E. Elizabeth "Sr. Beth" Grismer as well as other loved ones. She is survived by brother Charles Griesemer and 16 devoted nieces and nephews as well as many other special people she treasured in her long life.



In 1947, Janet entered religious life as Sister Damienne with the Notre Dame de Namur order. Her ministry lasted 74 years. She was a caring educator who taught in the cities of Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Tinley Park (IL), and for 35 years at Chaminade Julienne High School. There she entertained



students with tales of her mother for whom she cared until death on 8-8-88, a numerical gift. You see, Damienne had a knack for remembering numbers (i.e. birth dates) and was



fascinated by unique combinations (particularly appearing on her car odometer). When she died, Damienne was 19191-191 days beyond 91 years of age.



Sr. Damienne was known to be blunt but it was an endearing quality. She was boisterous and joyful. She had deep affection for all who shared her life, especially her students, ... as well as love for Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, chocolate, cut-throat



Pinochle, playing basketball, the NBA, CJ sports and activities, Secretariat (and all horses), piano playing, classical music, crossword puzzles, the comic Maxine, the soap opera All My Children, playful banter, being teased, and so much more. Her fuller life story and many loves are found at:



sndohio.org/sisters-notre-dame/blog/1623868/sister-damienne-grismer-sndden



Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to tuition assistance in honor of Sr. Damienne, Chaminade Julienne High School, 505 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402. The family is grateful for the assistance of Westbrock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at:



www.westbrockfuneralhome.com