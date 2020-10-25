GRISSOM, John

GRISSOM, Sr., John M.



John M. Grissom, Sr., age 93, of Centerville, Ohio, passed peacefully in his home at Bethany



Village with the care of his four children on October 19, 2020. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Phyllis J. (Guisleman) and his loving wife of 23 years, Kathleen (Sheehan-Fosler); along with his daughter, Nancy and grand-daughter Phyllis Ann. He is survived by his son, John M. Jr. (Donna); daughter, Jo (David) Lortz; son, Steven R. (Peggy); and daughter, Carol L. Slone. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He graduated in 1945 from Parker



(Patterson Co-Op) High School. John proudly served his



country in the Navy Air Corp and a member of the Kettering



American Legion 598. He was employed by NCR for 34 years and General Motors for 12 before retiring in 1989. John had an amazing wit along with a remarkable memory. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know him. Private ceremony to be held at Tobias Funeral Home with inurnment at the Mausoleum of Woodland Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

