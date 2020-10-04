GROBMYER, Barb Barb Grobmyer, 69, passed peacefully at home while surrounded by family on October 1, 2020. Barb faithfully served her many roles as a devout mother, and grandmother; joyful daughter, sister, and aunt; great friend to many; and server of the poor. Barb's primary vocation in life was her 46 year marriage to her surviving husband, John "Jack" Grobmyer. Her marriage will be her lasting legacy, a shining example to all. In the model of her patron St. Therese, the "Little Flower", Barb performed the smallest of tasks with the greatest love. This is most manifested in her years of service to the Saint Vincent de Paul society and teaching high school religion class at Incarnation Parish. Her greatest joy was time with family. Her defining virtue of constancy - being selflessly there for all those she loved - would later be matched by her courage while suffering at the end. Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Catherine Rotterman and her granddaughter, Irene Magdalene Grobmyer. She is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Grobmyer; her daughter, Katie (Mike) Toleman; her son, Bob (Paula) Grobmyer; and grandchildren, Karen, Esther, Felicity, Jack, and Marian; brothers, Michael (Jan) Rotterman, Bobby (Brenda) Rotterman, and sister, Mary Ann (Vinny) Porreca; step-mother, Doris Rotterman; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, too many to be named. Arrangements include funeral mass at Incarnation Church, Centerville, 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 6, with public viewing prior to service starting at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dayton. On line condolences maybe made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

