GROEBER, Carol A.



76 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, surrounded by her family at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 10, 1945, the daughter of Robert L. and Edna Mae (Wilson) Rush. She devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. Carol was a life-long resident of Springfield, Ohio, and enjoyed spending time in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout Carol's life she found immense joy in attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, shopping, going to dinner with friends, and her husband Bill's cooking. She lived her life always wanting to help others. Everyone who met Carol knew she was a genuine and kind person. She will be missed by so many. Survivors include the love of her life and husband of 56 years, William T. "Bill"; four children and spouse, Christopher, Jennifer, and Amy Michelle Groeber and Susan (Matt) Mullen; sister Sandra (Max) Kentner; three grandchildren Sabrina Groeber, Mallory and Ryan Mullen and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Thomas Michael Rush, her parents, and Mike Novitski (Amy). Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. A very special thank you to the ICU team at SRMC for their compassionate care, especially her primary nurse Megan Schmidt. Memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Central Green and Gold Club.

