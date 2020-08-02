GROESCHEL, Ellen Jean Ellen Jean Groeschel, 89 of Russell's Point, passed away July 27, 2020, at Green Hills community in West Liberty. Born on May 13, 1931, in Wabeno, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late George and Claire Kennedy. On June 5, 1953, she married the late John H. Groeschel. She was also preceded in death by three sons, James, Anthony, and Calvin; along with three daughters, Diane, Debra, and Teresa. She is survived by a son, John B. (Susan) Groeschel of Springfield; and a daughter, Caroline D. (Ron) Roebuck of Belle Center; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will begin 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for Ellen and her son, Calvin in Huntsville Cemetery, Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.bayliffandson.com Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

