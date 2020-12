GROOM, Monty

GROOMS, Monty Dale



IN LOVING MEMORY... Monty Dale Grooms, 59, of El Toro, CA, passed into God's waiting arms Thursday, December 10. He was born July 1, 1961, in Jamestown, OH, to parents Marvin and Sharon (Grooms). He is survived by his loving wife, Elana Grooms (El Toro, CA), mother Sharon Karns (Jamestown, OH), brother James Grooms (Xenia, OH),



sister Angela Grooms (Centerville, OH), sister Teri Bennett



(Miami, FL) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is



preceded in death by his father. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory."Those we love, don't go away. They walk beside us every day… unseen,



unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."