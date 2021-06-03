dayton-daily-news logo
GROSS, Daniel

GROSS, Daniel C.

Daniel C. Gross, age 60, of Fairfield, passed on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Daniel was born in Manchester, KY, on April 6, 1961, to the late Clinton and Mary Elizabeth (Parker) Gross. Daniel enjoyed following sports and playing golf. He

enjoyed being outdoors,

particularly when he was listening to a Reds game while 'glamping' with his loving wife, Wanda. He enjoyed being a papaw and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Daniel will be dearly missed by his wife, Wanda (Stone) Gross; his children, Stacey (Lee)

Weaver, Blake (Hanna) Brashear; his grandchildren, Cole,

Peyton; his great-grandson, Brady; his brother, David (Deb) Gross; as well as many extended family members and friends. Daniel will be reunited in Heaven with his sister, Barbara

Jenkins, his niece, Erica Gregory and his nephew, Wesley

Jenkins. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Marfan Foundation. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of his Memorial Service at 11:00 AM.


