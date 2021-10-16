GROSS, Dustin Michael



Dustin Michael Gross, age 43 of Hamilton, passed away surrounded by his family and friends at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born in Oxford, Ohio, on August 7, 1978, the son of Dale and Nancy (Otte) Gross. On May 5, 2001, in Madison Township he married



Angie Langworthy. Dustin was employed as the plant mechanic for the City of Oxford for twenty-five years. He was a member of North Fairfield Baptist Church.



Dustin was a loving husband, father, and son who is survived by his wife, Angie Gross; two children, Skylar and Clayton Gross; his parents, Dale and Nancy Gross; one sister, Dawn (Andrew) Koelblin; two nephews, Wyatt and Hunter Koelblin; his grandmother, Betty Monk; mother-in-law, Shirley (Jerry) Pickrell; brother-in-law, Travis Langworthy; grandmother-in-law, Lois Langworthy; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melba and Corky Gross, and Johnny Monk; and father-in-law, Norval "Kip" Langworthy.



A memorial visitation will be held at North Fairfield Baptist Church, 6853 North Gilmore Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 3:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 PM. The service will be officiated by Rev. Mark Wilson and Rev. Matt McKay and there will be a meal for close family and friends immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Fairfield Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fort Hamilton Hospital for all their wonderful care and also extend their gratitude for all the love and



support they received by family and friends. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

