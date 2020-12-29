GROSS, Norman E.
97, of Springfield, passed away December 23, 2020. He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, August 11, 1923, to the late Vern & Glenna Gross. Norman was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII, and was an active member of the American Legion. He is
survived by his sons; Gary Gross & Rick Gross; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew & Mary;
nieces, nephews & other
relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Gross. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM on January 6, 2020, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN
DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostlechapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral