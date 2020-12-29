GROSS, Norman E.



97, of Springfield, passed away December 23, 2020. He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, August 11, 1923, to the late Vern & Glenna Gross. Norman was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII, and was an active member of the American Legion. He is



survived by his sons; Gary Gross & Rick Gross; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew & Mary;



nieces, nephews & other



relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Gross. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM on January 6, 2020, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN



DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostlechapman.com.



