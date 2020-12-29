X

GROSS, Norman E.

97, of Springfield, passed away December 23, 2020. He was born in Jackson Center, Ohio, August 11, 1923, to the late Vern & Glenna Gross. Norman was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII, and was an active member of the American Legion. He is

survived by his sons; Gary Gross & Rick Gross; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew & Mary;

nieces, nephews & other

relatives and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Gross. Visitation will be from 10 AM-11 AM on January 6, 2020, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN

DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME with the funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostlechapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

