GROSS, Treva

GROSS (Prater), Treva Lorraine



Age 99, passed away June 2, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties surrounded by her family. She was born to Wilgus and Lucy (Smith) Prater in Quicksand, Kentucky on April 4, 1923. Treva is survived by her son, James (Nancy) Gross; daughters, Karen (Lanier) Norton and Kathy (Steve) Boston; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 42 years, Elmer; daughter, Patricia (Ken) Craycraft; great-grandson, Neil Combs; and seven siblings. There will be a visitation for her at Baker



Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a service to follow at 12:00 pm. Service will be officiated by Joshua Haas with eulogy read by Christine Combs. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties 5940 Long Meadow Drive Middletown, Ohio 45005. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



