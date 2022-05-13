GROSS, William "Bill"



Passed away May 11, 2022. He was born June 27, 1941. The love of his life was Peggy Jo which they celebrated 46 years together. He was a proud



laborer at the local Union 1410. He spent 17 years at the Moraine Frigidaire Plant. Bill was never a follower, strong and tough as steel. Never minding what others thought of him and could give two hoots less. Bill is survived by his children, Alisa (Thomas) Daly, Dwayne and Kevin; grandson, Alan Gross; many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bill; and countless friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife; mother, Goldie; only sister, Maudie; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Gross. Bill and his jokes/stories will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd,



Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. To send the family special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com