Grotha, Vicki Lynn (Whitworth) age 66 passed away August 3, 2024 peacefully asleep in her Waynesville home. She grew up in Vandalia, Ohio where she met and married Mike Grotha 45 years ago. She was survived by Robert "Mike" Grotha, Two daughters Jennifer Perchan (Jeff) and Brittany Grotha (Andrew) , four grandchildren Payton, Paisley, Olivia, and Khloe. Vicki loved to help everyone including her tenants, and always took time to baby sit her grandchildren. She loved watching NASCAR and driving fast. The family nicknamed her "NASCAR Vicki." Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Friday August 9th 2024 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

