Grove (Misier), Betty L.



Grove, Betty L. (Misier), age 75 of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. She had retired after 30 years from U.S. Airways and was past president of the CWA. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her card club, gardening and was an avid U.D. fan. She is survived by her husband of 47 years: Stephen D. Grove, daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer and Lance Beck, grandsons: Dylan and Austin Beck, sister: Fran (Michael) Amburgy, best friend: Dee Craig, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Matthew and Geraldine (Tharp) Misier and brothers: Calvin Shepherd and Ron Misier. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view the service for Betty and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

