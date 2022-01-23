GROVE, CHARION

GROVE (Smiley), Charion



Charion (Smiley) Grove, age 70, passed away on January 10th, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1951, to the late Chester and Jeanne Smiley. She graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1971. She also worked at St. Elizabeth's Rehab Center for over 25 years and worked at Grandview



Hospital until her retirement. Charion was united in marriage to John T. Grove on March 24, 1973, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Dayton. Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of 48 years, John; children: Sean Grove, Erin Wright (Keith Wurster); grandchildren: Riley Collins, Kaiia Wright and Kaleb Wurster; two brothers: Patrick (Leann) Smiley and



Timothy (Becky Hartman) Smiley; two sisters: Jeannine Smiley and Lori (James) McClay; two sisters-in-law: Rea (Daniel) Long and Susan Wallen; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews as well as two uncles and two aunts. Charion was preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Jeanne (Dee) Smiley, three siblings: Chester Smiley Jr., Patricia Smiley and Michael Smiley; and her in-laws: Raymond and Ruby (Hicks) Grove. A private burial service will be held by the family at a later date.



Arrangements through Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424.

