GROVE, Virginia "Ginny"



Age 93, of Franklin, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. She was born December 8th, 1927, in Wilmington, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Opal (Lane) Drake.



Virginia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful servant of the Lord, teaching Sunday School for over 50 years, most recently at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. Virginia was very involved in her church and community in various ways. Some of these included being a scout leader, cub scout den mother, and a band booster for Franklin and Carlisle Schools. She belonged to Silver Rails, Carlisle CERA, Lioness Club, and lead many craft groups.



Virginia is survived by her three children, Lorrie Brassington, Ellen (Ranny) Varney, Gary (Sonia) Grove and "adopted" daughter Patti Rouster; grandchildren, Wendi Armstrong, Heather (Doug) Roth, Todd (Melissa) Swartz, Jamey (Tia) Varney, Holly (Steve) Dillon, Jenna Grove, Mitchell Grove; and twelve great-grandchildren, Molly and Trevor Zimmerman, Olivia and Alex Roth, Reagan and Kendall Swartz, Alec



Crawford, Kyle, Carter, and Grace Dillon and Addison and Ainsley Varney; as well as many other family members and friends.



In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Russell "Gene" Grove; son-in-law, Terry Brassington and granddaughter, Stephanie Presley.



The family will receive guests for a visitation service at Hillcrest Baptist Church (820 Central Avenue, Carlisle), Friday, May 7th, 2021, at 10:30 AM. Following, a funeral service will begin at noon, officiated by Pastor Larry Lambes.



Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Hillcrest Baptist Church.



