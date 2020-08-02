GROVES, Nan

GROVES (Stoner), Nan J. Nan J. (Stoner) Groves, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, died Monday, July 27th, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Care in Englewood, OH. Nan is survived by her daughters, Greta Boshamer of North Carolina, Dana (Michael) Myers of NC, as well as her son, Clay (Kathi) Groves and daughter Genevieve (Tim Stovell) Groves of OH. Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C and Ruth Stoner; her husband, Ross Groves and her husband Loren F. Groves; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tom Marshall; her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Mary Stoner; her grandson, Nicholas L. Myers of IL; nephew, Daniel Groves of CO and niece, Angie Stoner of OH. Mom was a Registered Nurse until retirement in 1986, graduating from Miami Valley Hospital Nursing School in the Cadet Corps in 1945. She loved gardening, bird watching, quilting, cooking, reading, playing bridge and celebrating family gatherings. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring of 2021, and the family requests there be no floral donations.

