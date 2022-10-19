GROW, Madison Elizabeth



Age 20, of Laura, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born November 24, 2001, to Shannon Eric and Kimberly Ann (Keener) Grow in Dayton, Ohio. She will be missed and remembered by her loving parents Shannon and Kimberly Grow; brother Blake Edward Grow; grandparents Richard (Emma) Grow, Charles (Patricia) Keener; aunt Shelly Miller (David Garvin); uncles Shawn (Angie) Grow and Chad Keener; numerous cousins and extended family. Madison was a 2020 Milton-Union High School graduate and a 2022 Hocking Technical College graduate with degrees in Business and Real Estate. During high school, she worked at Winans Coffee and Chocolates and currently was a leasing agent for the Properties at Wright Field. Madison loved animals, spending time with her family and friends and coffee. Private interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cooper's Farm Banquet Hall, 3155 S. St., Rt. 48, Ludlow Falls, OH 45339. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Grow Memorial Scholarship Fund for any one going to trade school, college, or farming c/o any Wright-Patt Credit Union. Online memories of Madison may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

