GRUBBS, Juanita C.



Entered this life on May 6, 1927, and transitioned on July 27, 2021. She joined her ancestors-mother, Annie Ruth Toliver; father, John Zoober, Sr.; grandparents, Berry and Cleo Toliver; and many aunts,



uncles, cousins, and chosen family. Juanita graduated from Dunbar High School in 1945. Eventually she joined Montgomery County Children



Services. Juanita supported



underprivileged children and families in Dayton, Ohio, for 30 years before retiring. But her commitment to children and families did not retire – she supervised parental visitations for MCCS well into the winter of her life. Juanita was a woman of strong faith and served St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for over 60 years. We know Juanita to be as fabulous externally as she was internally. She loved clothes, shoes, and shopping. Juanita leaves to mourn: First cousins, Monty (William) Reece and Melanie (Elgin) Moore-Seals. Visitation 10-11 A.M., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. Followed by service at 11 AM. Private Inurnment, West Memory Gardens.



