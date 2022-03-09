GRUBER, Margaret A.



"Peggy"



86, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Oakwood Village. Peggy was born March 6, 1935, in



Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William J. and Dollard



Margaret (McGrath) Dunn.



She was a 1953 graduate of



Catholic Central High School and later worked as a Clerk for Ohio Supply and retired from Emro Marketing. She was also a member of St. Joseph Church. Peggy loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Survivors include one son, Jimmie (Connie) Gruber; two grandchildren, Shawn (Kerri) Gruber and Bryan (Tabitha) Gruber; six great-grandchildren, Grady, Bryce, Grant, Lilah, Jax and Ty; three siblings, Bill (Monica) Dunn, Joan Young and Mike (Susan) Dunn; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Gruber in 2004. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church.



Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church.

