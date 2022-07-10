GRUBER, Richard



Richard Gruber was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He was born with health issues and they did not expect him to live to age 5, but he surpassed their expectations and they readjusted the expectation that he would not live to see age 20. Being the rebel that he was, he once again defied the odds. Rich chose to attend college in Nebraska, where he learned to ride horses and formed unbreakable bonds with people. Rich ended up passing away at age 75, on Thursday July 7, 2022, living his life to the fullest with friends, family and lots of adventures. Rich married the love of his life, Hindy Bloom Gruber, and they had 2 kids, Rachel and Elliott Gruber. In 1982 they moved to Ohio due to the opportunity for Rich to work at NCR as a consultant. Rich loved NCR and was proud of his work there, and more importantly, he made lifelong friend's there that loved and supported him until his last breath. His sister Diane Paul, lives in NY to this day, and despite the miles between them, they spoke everyday. Rich will forever be remembered for his uniqueness, humor, intelligence, quirkiness, creativity, chattiness, spirit and passion. Rich was loved by many and his legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of everyone he met. Graveside service will be held Sunday (TODAY) 12 noon at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W Schantz Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

