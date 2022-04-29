GRUENSCHLAEGER,



Wanda L.



Age 72 formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, currently residing in Ft. Recovery, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 23, 1950, the daughter of Kenneth and Troy (Gambrel) Miller. She had worked as a clerk for Kroger Co. for 21 years. Wanda loved her family fiercely and was an avid Bengals fan. She was sassy, stubborn and always late. Wanda was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Sharpsburg, Ohio.



Survivors include three children, Nikki (Joe) Hawk, Connie (Don) Frost and Alan Gruenschlaeger (Robin Mueller); five grandchildren, Isaac, Olivia, and Elijah Hawk, Ryan and Allie Gruenschlaeger; the Krause, Miles and Kinney families; and her fur baby, Rusty.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved life partner, Gene Miles; a sister, Anne Compston; a brother, Roger Horvath.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015



followed by burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Monday in the funeral home.



Memorials may be made to the library of your choice.



