GRUSENMEYER, Daniel V.



75, passed away on March 16, 2022, at his home in Las Cruces, NM, in the company of his



family. He died peacefully



following a short battle with cancer. Born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1947, Dan was a St. Patrick's



Day baby, the oldest child



of Vincent and Emma Grusenmeyer. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1965 and attended the



University of Dayton. In 1968, Dan married Rita (nee Zimmerle) and they had two sons. In 1996, Dan and Rita made their home in Las Cruces, NM.



Dan was a veteran, having enlisted in the United States Army in 1968 and serving in Vietnam. A lifelong Roman Catholic, Dan was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. A hardworking family man, Dan drove for the Las Cruces



Shuttle for 16 years until shortly before his death.



Dan is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita; his son, Daniel (Ann Cho); his sister, Dianne Martin (Robert), his



nephew Sean O'Hare, and a large extended family.



Dan was predeceased by his parents, and son, Gregory.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Ave, Dayton, OH, on May 25th, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

