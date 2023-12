Guckenberger, John Charles



John Charles Guckenberger, age 72 of Hamilton, was welcomed home to Heaven on December 23, 2023. He was born October 15, 1951 in Hamilton, the son of Carl Herman Guckenberger and Mary (Block) Guckenberger. He was a 1970 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended The Ohio State University. John grew up on a farm in Hamilton and moved back into his childhood home in 2013. He worked for Block Dairy, LeLand Electrical Systems, Aeronco and Belcan. John was a partner to Sharon Lee Kindness since 2016 and was previously married to Lauri (Rockhold) Guckenberger and to Nancy (Wehr) Turner Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl 2012 and Mary 1995; brother Paul 2004; and brother-in-law G. Wayne Sipe 2003. He is survived by his sister, Emily (Wayne) Sipe, his partner's siblings David (Jane) Kindness, Glen (Karen) Kindness, Adam (Annette) Kindness; son JD (Suzanne) Guckenberger; son Rob (Heidi) Guckenberger; daughter Julie (Jay) Price; daughter Lea (Manu) Guerrero/Guckenberger; son Kurt Guckenberger; partner's children Justin (Amanda) Koch, Jacqueline (Evan) Oster, Jesse (Paige) Koch; grandchildren, Mary Guckenberger, Andrew Guckenberger, Parker Guckenberger, Tempie Guckenberger, Duncan Guckenberger, Henry Price, Edwin Price, Remi Guerrero, partner's grandchildren Sawyer Koch, Scarlett Koch, Liv Oster and Hayes Oster; nieces and nephews, Steve (Heather) Guckenberger, Lisa (Tom) McAlpin, Kathie Guckenberger, Teri (Chris) Marshall, David (Amy) Guckenberger, Chris (Elizabeth) Sipe, Nathaniel (Kristen) Sipe, Michelle Sipe. John wishes to spend eternity on the farm, so his ashes will be spread at Block/Guckenberger farm at a later date. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11 am at The Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, 23 S. Front Street Hamilton, Ohio 45011. John's Facebook page will remain open, and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



