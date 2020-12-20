GUDELLA, Werner



Age 89, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at home. Werner was born November 19, 1931, in East Germany to Otto and Berta (Grabowski) Gudella. He was a member of Beavercreek Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



Werner volunteered for community services at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Punta Gorda, FL. He worked as a nursing home administrator, retiring in 1997 after 46 years of dedication. Werner was a handy man who could fix anything, including cars. He was family oriented and deeply rooted in his faith. Werner is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Armin and Guenther. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elfriede; children, Iris (Michael) Snyder, Werner Gudella, Jr., Ingrid (Pat) Decker, Christine (Rick)



Clemons; grandchildren, Abbey, Will, Crystal, Sam, and



Christopher; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Aleena;



sister, Renate (Erhardt) Kronschnabel; special nephew, Wilfried (Gisela) Kalinowski. Private family services. Burial in David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Werner's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amy Kruer, Claudia (Ed) Jeske, and Leann L. (RN) from Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

