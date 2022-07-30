GUDORF, Donald P. "Donny"



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away July 25, 2022, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living with his wife Marjorie at his side. He was born October 3, 1930, the son of Urban Sr. and Frances (Sturwald). Donald was preceded in death by his parents Urban and Frances Gudorf, brothers Urban Jr, James, Norman and Paul. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie (Frazee); daughters, Laura Hails (Robert) of Florida and Kathleen Rosenberg (Eric) of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Ansley Alderson (Brian), Robert Hails III, Elizabeth Solar (Scott), Kyle, Ryan, and Megan Rosenberg; four great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Stein (Paul), Marlene Bertino, Patricia Lorenz; and brother Thomas Gudorf (Linda); sisters-in-law Patty Gudorf and Sharon Gudorf; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then spent 37 years at W.P.A.F.B. as an Aircraft Electrician and Radio Repairman. He continued working in retirement as a handyman for another 15 years. Donny loved being around people, whether it was helping with someone's home repair or a large backyard bonfire family gathering. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31st from 4-6pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, Monday, August 1st at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike. Burial at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Donny's honor to the Air Force Museum Foundation



https://www.afmuseum.com/givenow The AF Museum Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1903, WPAFB, OH 45433.



