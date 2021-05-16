dayton-daily-news logo
<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">GUENTHER, Larry<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">84, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the comfort of his own home. Larry was born on December 19, 1936, to the late Eric and Louise Guenther. Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later retired from N.A.S.I.A at WPAFB.<br/><br/>He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Susan; daughters Lynda Griffin and Lisa Harp; son Scott (Patty) McIntire; grandchildren Angela (Dustin) Jones, Shawn (Lauren) McIntire and Garrett Harp; 2 great-grandchildren Madison and Emersyn McIntire; 2 nephews Eric and Alan Guenther and niece Anne Sperandeo. Larry is preceded in death by his brother Raymond Guenther.<br/><br/>No public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice. Online memories and <br/><br/>condolences may be left for the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.bakerhazelsnider.com</u></font></p><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home</p>

<p>5555 Philadelphia Drive</p>

<p>Dayton, OH</p>

<p>45415</p>

<p>https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

