GUIDO, Thomas "Butch"



Thomas "Butch" Guido died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 4th, 2022. Butch was born on December 5, 1941, to Ignatius "Pete" and Roberta (Griggs) Guido. He graduated from Monroe High School then served in the United States Army for 2 years. Butch retired from AK Steel in March of 2006 after 43 years. On November 26, 1976, he married Anita (Armour) Guido in Trenton, Ohio. Butch is survived by his wife Anita, step-son George "Rod" (Rita) Georgopoulos, sisters Marlene Rose and Sharon Kramer, brother Jerry Guido and several nieces, nephews and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00AM at Holy Family Parish-St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044 (at Bonita Dr.) Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Please sign the guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

