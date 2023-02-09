X
Dark Mode Toggle

GUILIANO, John

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GUILIANO, John Edward

John Edward Guiliano, aged 78, died Monday, February 6, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. He was born November 21, 1944, in Manhattan, New York, to the late John and Mary (Bancale) Guiliano. John graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology where he played basketball, lacrosse and soccer. John married Janet Miller on September 5, 1970, while stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. Janet survives him along with his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Jason (Kelly, Isabella, Jonathan) Guiliano, Theresa (Brett, Cullen, Chloe) Downing, Jennifer Guiliano and Sean (Krista, Luca, Ava) Guiliano. Serving in the US Air Force for twenty years, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel having received numerous awards. John served Beavercreek High School for 35 years as the boys' soccer coach, with 30 as their Varsity head coach and five years as a Reserve/Junior Varsity coach. John was inducted into the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association in 2023. He loved his family, soccer, his lawn and bowling. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Burial will follow immediately after the gathering at Calvary Cemetery. Donations in memory of John may be made to: Feed the Creek (3392 Sunnyside Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45432 (https://feedthecreek.org) or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 (https://hospiceofdayton.org). To leave a message or share a special memory of John with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

In Other News
1
BOGDANYI, Andrew
2
TAYLOR, Thomas
3
HEINZ, James
4
PENCE, Rhonda
5
SANDLIN, Foister
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top